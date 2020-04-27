COVID-19: Australian miners can jointly source equipment amid pandemic

AUSTRALIA – The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has given interim authorization to the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA), the Australian Aluminium Council and state resources bodies to jointly source safety equipment and spare parts for the operation of machinery and mining equipment.

According to the Minerals Council, the decision implies that more than 280 resource companies operating Down Under have the green light to work together on this specific issue so that they can continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. They can also provide assistance, where possible, to local communities and health facilities.

“Without these critical inputs of services and supplies, mining operations will be hampered and not be able to support jobs, exports, families, communities and small businesses which depend on the industry,” Tania Constable, CEO of the MCA, said in a statement.

“When Australia emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, a strong resources sector, a safe and healthy workforce and thriving regional communities will ensure Australia’s economic recovery is delivered speedily and widely.”