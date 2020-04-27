COVID-19: Martins Industries donates 5,000 safety masks

MONTREAL – Martins Industries felt the need to get involved in its local community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the company donated 5,000 safety masks to the city of Farnham, where its head office is located. The masks will be distributed to municipal employees and organizations that provide essential services to citizens in the surrounding areas.

“When events like these happen, you just want to make sure as a company that you do your part as a member of your community,” Martin Depelteau, the company’s president, said in a release. “The workers that are still out there on the frontline to provide essential services so that we can still function as a society are the real warriors here. The least we can do is to support them in every way we can, and we are hoping that these masks are going to make them feel safer.”

Martins Industries remains fully operational and continues to take orders both directly as well as online.

Martins Industries designs and manufacturers tire equipment to store, handle, inflate and display tires and wheels. They have distribution centers in the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Australia and U.A.E., as well as manufacturing facilities in Canada and China.

For more information, visit www.MartinsIndustries.com.