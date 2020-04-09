COVID-19: Mining industry responds with help for communities

In recent days, mining industry participants have announced efforts to support local communities during a challenging time for many.

One initiative, announced by the Mining Association of Canada (MAC), has brought 18 national and regional industry associations and partners together to donate a total of $36,000 to food banks across the country to bolster support for Canadian families in need.

“The initiative spearheaded by the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, Forest Products Association of Canada, and the Mining Association of Canada, also encourages participation from association staff members who have the means to support,” Pierre Gratton, MAC president and CEO, said in a statement.

Young Mining Professionals Toronto has also launched Mining Cares, a mining industry initiative designed to consolidate its participants to make a meaningful difference in the global fight against COVID-19.

YMP Toronto, through the Mining Cares initiative, is working to engage the mining industry and providing assistance to those who are most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. Mining Cares will help those who need it most with all funds raised from Mining Cares will be directed to YMP Toronto’s partner in this initiative, United Way Greater Toronto.

YMP Toronto will match the first $5,000 donated to its Mining Cares initiative.

For more information, visit www.FoodBanksCanada.ca or www.YMPScholarships.com.