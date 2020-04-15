COVID-19: Provix releases thermal camera

ONTARIO – Provix, a company focused on vision enhancement for better productivity and safety, has released a thermal camera, which measures body and face temperatures to provide companies with a proactive way to detect possible cases of COVID-19.

The company’s camera systems are typically used to improve productivity in drilling, mucking, hauling, blasting, tramming, loading and rescue operations at mines, but the company recently redirected its efforts to help detect potential COVID-19 infections.

One of the main symptoms of a viral infection is an abnormal body temperature with a normal body temperature range of 36.5° C to 37° C.

According to Provix, its non-contact temperature detector can rapidly screen preliminary temperatures of people passing through the thermo-visual device.

The company has improved and upgraded the facial recognition technology and automatic infrared facial temperature measurement features for this new product, which will measure forehead temperatures and report any abnormal measurements with an alarm.

The equipment will automatically save information such as a facial image, temperature record, time, name and ID card information record.

According to Provix, the new thermal camera device can store up to 10,000 records, and provides an integrated video management platform that allows for video preview, playback, alarm management, electronic mapping and other functions.

