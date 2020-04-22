COVID-19: Salus Pro waives fees for digital tool to manage worksite safety

VANCOUVER – To help keep worksites safe and operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, Salus Pro has announced that it is waiving subscription fees for its worksite safety software for the duration of the crisis. The B.C.-based tech company, whose app allows construction and resource sector companies to digitize their safety management systems, has also loaded COVID-19 self-assessment tools and workplace physical distancing guidelines onto the app to help companies continue to operate safely.

“Construction and resource companies know that they will only be allowed to keep operating as long as they are able to protect the health and safety of their workers – that is why, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, we knew that we were in a position to help,” Gabe Guetta, CEO of Salus Pro, said in a release. “Our app allows companies to take their safety management system digital, removing the need for paper forms that would be handled by multiple people and risk spreading the virus.”

Safety regulations require construction workers to fill out multiple safety forms at the start of each shift. However, using paper forms can bring with it the risk of spreading COVID-19 as forms and pens are passed from person to person.

Given the need for construction and resource sector companies to be able to monitor their employees’ health during the pandemic, Salus Pro has also added a daily COVID-19 self-assessment tool to its app. The tool asks employees a series of questions about their health before each of their shifts. Managers of any employees experiencing symptoms are immediately notified so that they can take steps to safeguard the health of these employees and their coworkers.

