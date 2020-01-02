CRUSHER: Horizontal shaft impactor joins Superior’s group of crushers

MINNESOTA – Superior Industries, a U.S.-based manufacturer and supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, plans to debut its brand new Sentry Horizontal Shaft Impactor (HSI) during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas. It’s one of a dozen new products the company will introduce during the March trade show.

Using a high speed impacting force, horizontal shaft impactors encourage stones to break along their natural cleavage lines. This generates cubically shaped material, which is desirable for many applications.

Superior’s Sentry HSI is designed with a fully fabricated open-style rotor, which produces low inertia energy for lower operating costs. In addition, optimal spacing inside the crusher’s chamber creates more area for processing larger feed sizes. Owners and operators will safely and easily maintain the HSI’s mainframe via a hydraulically-controlled opening and closing feature.

Other design elements include commonly shaped side liners, hydraulically-adjusted curtains, mainframe inspection doors and a replacement upper feed opening. One or two piece blow bars manufactured with two or four rotors are equipped with fixed clamping for best performance in hard rock applications.

Superior defines its new line of Sentry HSI’s by rotor size and has 15 models available for manufacturing. Production capacities range from 80 to 900 tonnes per hour with maximum feed sizes of 400 to 1,000 milimetres.

Superior Industries engineers and manufactures bulk material processing and handling equipment and components. It supplies bulk crushing, screening, washing and conveying systems and related parts for the aggregates, mining, bulk terminals, agriculture, power and biomass industries.

For more information, visit www.Superior-Ind.com.