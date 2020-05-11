CRUSHER: Metso introduces Nordberg HP900 cone crusher

FINLAND – Metso has introduced the Nordberg HP900 series cone crusher for the aggregate and mining markets.

The HP900 is designed to bring operators increased performance at reduced capital costs and is an upgrade to the well-known HP800 cone crusher that has more than 175 installations with approximately 80% of the parts compatible between the two models. HP900 comes with improved kinematics, a raised pivot point and power increase which lead to a 15% capacity increase. A new lubrication system is included to help support the higher performance level.

“Often copied but never matched, HP cone crushers have satisfied many aggregates and mining customers around the world. With the HP900 we go straight to the point, with increased performance and reduced CAPEX (capital costs),” Jim Bathie, VP of mining crushers at Metso, said in a release.

The HP900 is delivered pre-assembled, pre-wired and factory tested. The equipment is packaged with a rubber-pad mounted subframe and guards allowing quick and safe setup with a compact footprint. According to Metso, these features reduce installation time by 50%.

With an established and reliable tramp-release system, the new crusher allows tramp iron to pass through, which minimizes production stoppages and protects internal components.

Top service access to the head, shaft, eccentric and other major components simplifies the disassembly process and makes it safer. In addition, Metso’s wear parts can be replaced up to four times faster when compared with similar cone crushers.

The crusher is equipped with Metso’s IC70C automation system to ensure that optimum operating parameters are unlocking the full potential of the machine. The IC70C is designed to be easy and simple to use – all information can be tracked using a single screen and features help and trouble-shooting options.

Metso has installed more than 10,000 HP cone crushers worldwide since 1989.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries.

