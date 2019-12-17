CRUSHER: Metso to provide crushing and handling equipment for Venetia mine

SOUTH AFRICA – Metso will deliver high performance crushing and material handling equipment to the Venetia diamond mine held by De Beers. The Venetia mine is reported to produce about 4 million carats per year, making it one of South Africa’s flagship operations.

Initially, the Venetia mine was designed as an open pit. In 2013, an underground extension project commenced with plans for initial production in 2022 and ramping up to full production by 2025 while extending the mine life to 2046.

The customer approached Metso, known for its world-class equipment and services, to deliver two primary jaw crushers and a number of feeders. All the equipment will be installed underground, which is very challenging, especially given the shaft dimension constraints and weight limitations for transportation underground.

The customer decided on Metso’s Nordberg C Series jaw crusher range because the revolutionary pinned and bolted design of the crusher allows for extensive disassembly. This allows for easier transportation and installation, especially when faced with space constraints – as is the case with this project. The Metso apron feeders are used for extracting or feeding ores that are wet, sticky, dry or even frozen.

This order was booked with Metso’s third quarter orders.

