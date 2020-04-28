DESIGN SOFTWARE: SKF and SMT collaborate on engineering tool

SWEDEN – SKF’s Bearing Module calculation service is now integrated into SMT’s MASTA analysis software, providing engineers with a leading streamlined design tool. The software helps accurately and rapidly design transmission systems and predict their performance as well as identify potential failure modes and undertake full-system simulations for any gearbox layout.

The combined software allows bearings to be assessed within the context of full system level models. It also includes SKF bearing data for thousands of the company’s bearings. SKF rating life safety factors and reliability are displayed for individual load cases as well as combined for duty cycles and design states.

This combination gives engineers a powerful tool for designing highly reliable rotating equipment.

“This latest addition to our ongoing collaboration with SKF adds great value for our mutual customers. This will allow them to assess their bearings within the context of full system level models in MASTA, while benefiting from the proprietary life calculations of SKF,” Paul Langlois, software engineering director at SMT, said in a release.

“This joint development is of high importance for SKF. It helps our customers to design reliable rotating equipment through key bearing knowledge and shows that ‘seamless engineering’ is becoming a reality for more and more machine design engineers,” added Hedzer Tillema, product line manager of engineering tools at SKF.

SKF is the bearing business space and offers solutions around the rotating shaft whereas SMT is a leader in mechanical and electromechanical transmission engineering services.

For more information, visit www.SKF.com or www.SmartMT.com.