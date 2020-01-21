DIAMONDS: RJK to deploy new kimberlite identification technique

ONTARIO – RJK Explorations joined forces with Eagle Geosciences of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, to deploy their new kimberlite identification technique at the miner’s Bishop Nipissing diamond project.

This identification method uses algorithms based on geophysical signatures of known diamondiferous kimberlites within the Temiskaming Rift Valley. Among those kimberlite pipes are the 95.1 and 95.2 pipes located approximately 20 km north of RJK’s diamond exploration claims.

“The Eagle kimberlite identification technology is a new tool that complements our multi-disciplinary approach facilitating the target selection process and cost efficiency of kimberlite exploration,” Peter Hubacheck, RJK’s project manager, said in a media statement. “The initial findings of the technology seem promising and if it proves successful in identifying diamondiferous kimberlite pipes, then we intend to apply this new method on all our staked and optioned land claims.”

Hubacheck explained that Eagle Geosciences has identified a cluster of pipe-like structures, with very similar physical signatures to the existing diamondiferous kimberlites to the north, located on RJK’s optioned land claims in the Lorrain Township.

“These are considered priority drill targets for the company and will be tested during the upcoming winter drilling program,” the executive said.

