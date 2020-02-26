DIGITALIZATION: Vale selects Mobilaris and Epiroc for digital transformation

CANADA – Vale, one of the world’s largest miners, has selected Mobilaris Mining & Civil Engineering and Epiroc as partners to advance digitalization at its Canadian mines.

The announcement is part of the company’s digital transformation program within the mining area with the digitalization partnership aimed at enabling situational awareness for its workforce, equipment and consumables to ultimately increase safety and operational excellence.

The contract includes an integrated solution based on Mobilaris Mining Intelligence (MMI), a product portfolio that provides tools for enhanced safety, efficiency and productivity of mining operations. MMI enables superior situational and positioning awareness and is designed to visualize and support mining operations in real-time; it includes shift planning, scheduling, task information and reporting functions.

“With Mobilaris Mining Intelligence, we can provide digital solutions for smooth and seamless operations that define safer, more efficient ways of working,” Mikael Nystrom, CEO of Mobilaris Mining & Civil Engineering said in a release.

With a technology-agnostic approach, the MMI platform is built on top of existing infrastructure through an automated and scalable process. The technology-agnostic feature is important in developing sub-surface network connectivity; Vale recently began implementing an LTE infrastructure underground.

“Safety along with operational excellence is a top priority for us here at Vale. And towards the same (aim), we are glad to announce the partnership with Mobilaris/Epiroc to advance and augment our digital capabilities in situational awareness. We look forward to increased collaboration and innovation around these critical spaces to make progress in creating the mine of the future,” added Brad Atkins, Vale’s digital transformation program manager.

“We are honoured and privileged to continue on this technology-focused journey with Vale. With their continued trust in Epiroc and Vale’s commitment towards our Mobilaris solution, it further solidifies our strong relationship and shared vision of a safe, sustainable and optimized underground mining operation,” concluded Jason Smith, general manager of Epiroc Canada.

Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The Mobilaris product portfolio is part of Epiroc’s product and service offering.

