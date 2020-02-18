DIGITALIZATION: Sandvik’s OptiMine to optimize operations at Kemi mine

FINLAND – Outokumpu, a leader in stainless steel manufacturing, has selected Sandvik’s OptiMine digital platform as the underground operations management system to improve productivity at its Kemi chrome mine in Finland.

“One of the key elements of digitalization at Kemi mine is improving the situational picture. By visualizing mine operations and conditions in real time, we are enabling well-timed decision making and forecasting,” Martti Sassi, senior vice-president at Outokumpu, said in a release. “Sandvik OptiMine and Newtrax positioning solutions will have a major role in Kemi mine’s underground operations scheduling, task management and visualization.”

The Kemi mine has been using in-house solutions to manage underground operations for more than a decade. Sandvik’s OptiMine will replace several existing systems and integrate them into one solution. The agreement with Outokumpu also includes a Newtrax tag-based personnel and vehicle positioning solution. Sandvik will support Outokumpu throughout the implementation of the solution and also provide support and training after the commissioning.

“OptiMine is known for its exceptional performance in demanding mining conditions. The scalability and productivity increase capabilities of the OptiMine platform have made it the technology of choice for a multitude of mines,” added Riku Pulli, vice-president of automation at Sandvik.

Sandvik’s OptiMine is the most comprehensive solution for optimizing underground hard rock mining production and processes. It integrates assets and people – including Sandvik and non-Sandvik equipment – and delivers insights to improve operations. OptiMine is able to connect with any system and technology, including Newtrax internet-of-things devices, providing a real-time view of mining operations. It is an open and scalable modular suite that gives flexibility to expand and work with a full range of equipment, systems and networks.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a leading supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries.

