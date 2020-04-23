DISCHARGE SYSTEMS: Metso expands its Megaliner offering

FINLAND – Metso has introduced the Megaliner for discharge systems, a unique solution that simplifies and speeds up grinding mill relines by up to 50% and improves safety for mining operations.

Metso first launched the Megaliner concept in 2012. Since then, the innovative product has been installed in over 30 mills and has helped many mining customers improve uptime and safety. With this latest innovation, Metso now offers the Megaliner for all sections of horizontal mills: the head, shell and discharge system. Megaliner is suitable for large autogenous, semi-autogenous and ball mills where modern liner handlers are available.

The Megaliner for discharge systems integrates dischargers, grates, lifter bars and filling segments in one unit, reducing the number of components used by as much as up to 70%.

The new solution has many safety benefits. The Megaliner has a minimized number of attachment points and the bolts used to attach the liners are inserted from the outside of the mill, meaning that no workers are needed in the danger-zone inside the mill. The work can instead be performed on steady and safe platforms.

In addition, the liner bolts are much shorter and protected from dust, corrosion and mechanical damage, for longer use and easier removal. Without traditional long bolts through the grate, pulp lifter and mill discharge head, knocking out the bolts is up to 70% faster without the need for expensive recoilless hammers.

“The discharge system of a grinding mill is the most complex and time-consuming part of the mill to reline. There are also significant risks involved when changing out heavy liners in a tough environment under time pressure. We are therefore thrilled to be able to offer a faster, but at the same time much safer solution that will reduce risks and increase uptime for our customers,” Anssi Poutanen, VP of mill lining solutions for Metso, said in a release.

