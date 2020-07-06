DISTRIBUTION: RCT partners with US-based Reliable Industries

AUSTRALIA – RCT, a company specializing in smart technology, has announced a partnership with Reliable Industries, a U.S.-based supplier of equipment and parts, to provide technology solutions for mobile equipment worldwide.

As part of the partnership, RCT will manufacture its foundation products, including the Muirhead protection systems, its Smartrack Global industrial fleet management system and the AusProTec electrical parts range. Reliable Industries will supply these products to its existing customers, which includes mining, power generation and industrial companies in more than 60 countries.

The 40-year-old company will also look into opportunities to implement additional solutions from RCT for their clients on a case-by-case basis.

“RCT and Reliable Industries both have reputations for providing quality technology options around the world and going forward we can offer our services to a very broad customer base,” Andrew Sells, an RCT dealer and member of the company’s product management team, said in a release. “Our Muirhead and AusProTec products incorporate decades of experience operating in mining and industrial operations in some of the world’s harshest conditions and they will rise to any occasion.”

