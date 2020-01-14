DISTRIBUTION: TES expands reach of SPARTA utility vehicles into Mexico

SUDBURY – Total Equipment Services (TES) has entered into a distribution agreement with Minero Diesel where the company will be the exclusive distributor of SPARTA utility vehicles in Mexico. The SPARTA range includes scissor lifts, boom trucks, ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) loaders, lubrication trucks as well as multi-application and custom-design support vehicles.

TES views the South American underground mining market as an important part of its growth plan. The company believes SPARTA’s simple and high-quality design is a perfect fit for Mexico’s growing underground mining market and focus on safety.

TES selected Minero Diesel as a distributor for its reputation in the areas of sales, rentals and repairs for underground mining equipment.

“We are committed to both quality products and customer support, in order to expand our footprint into Latin America, we wanted to partner with a company whose aftermarket, sales support and company trained technical support were aligned with our vision,” said Kevin Whynott, president of TES.

Minero Diesel was founded in 1992 and is known as a dedicated distributor of underground mining equipment. The company is currently a distributor for Komatsu, and provides parts and services to their customers.

TES is a fully-integrated mining supply company that provides product and service solutions to the mining industry. It manufactures the SPARTA series of equipment, a customizable line of underground utility vehicles which are engineered for underground mining. Designed with safety in mind, SPARTA has gone through extensive development and has incorporated feedback from engineers, operators, and mine managers. SPARTA underground mining equipment includes a portfolio of 14 vehicles.

For more information, visit www.TESInc.ca.