DRILLING: Devico releases Overshot Xpress for efficient hole surveying

NORWAY – Devico, a company specializing in directional drilling solutions and drill hole positioning instruments, has released the Overshot Xpress (OX), the shortest overshot surveying system on the market, as part of its DeviGyro system offerings.

The OX is powered by the DeviGyro, a high-speed miniature and continuous gyroscopic surveying instrument. With the OX, surveys can be performed while retrieving the core tube to minimize the impact of surveying on drilling productivity.

“The OX technology is fantastic! Comprehensive surveying without interrupting the drilling process, driving overall production up and the cost per metre down for our clients,” Geoff Muir, managing director of Australian Underground Drilling, said in a release.

An important aspect of the OX is its short length and light weight. This compact design makes handling safer and easier, particularly underground or in other environments where space is restricted.

The OX includes the DeviCounter for precise depth control and an Android device for operation and processing. The data may be directly uploaded to DeviCloud for further processing and private sharing within the user group.

The OX is available in three different sizes, can operate at up to 100 metres per minute and is 1.2 metres long. The instrument may be used both underground and on surface and can be used for down-hole, up-hole as well as horizontal and vertical surveying. It provides a pass or fail check for holes.

For more information, visit www.Devico.com.