DRILLING: MBI Drilling becomes MBI Global

QUEBEC – MBI Drilling has embarked on a new phase, becoming MBI Global. As part of its focus on the future of the international mining industry, the company revisited the MBI brand with a rebranding effort.

MBI Global will join forces with its partners, Versa Drill Canada, Pilot Diamond Tools, Premier Mining Products, N&N Drilling and Drillware, to bring a competitive edge to the global mining market. The company’s offerings will include services, products and partnerships.

MBI Global launched at last week’s PDAC 2020 convention in Toronto. All regular business activities and MBI’s service and products remain the top priority and will continue as usual.

MBI Global is a provider of complete drilling core solutions with a partnership of manufacturers and distributors who work together to bring customers quality products and services.

