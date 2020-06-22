DRILLING: Sandvik adds DR410i rotary blast hole drill to its iSeries

FLORIDA – Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology has introduced the Sandvik DR410i rotary blasthole drill, which features high productivity with a compact footprint.

The DR410i can complete 152 mm to 251 mm rotary and DTH (down-the-hole) holes, with a standard mast and offers a first pass capability of 10 metres with a maximum hole depth of 46.6 metres. The extended mast option delivers a first pass option of 14 meters with a total depth capacity of 32.3 metres across all recommended pipe diameters.

The Sandvik DR410i is automation-ready, and can be equipped with the company’s AutoMine module. This scalable solution can be used for on-board automation to increase drilling efficiency through to full autonomous operations.

“We continue to expand our iSeries family of rotary blasthole drills with the introduction of Sandvik DR410i. This automation-ready, mid-size drill provides mines in hard rock conditions with a powerful and productive option to safely drill the perfect hole, providing exceptional value. The rapid expansion of our iSeries family reinforces our culture of fast-moving innovation and our never-ending focus on our customers, whose feedback we have used in the development of this new product,” Dave Shellhammer, president of the rotary drilling division with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, said in a release.

This latest unit is the result of design efforts focused on objectives related to safety, productivity and value.

From a safety perspective, the drill has a number of features are available to protect operators and maintenance personnel while minimizing risk in drilling environments. These include:

An ergonomic cab environment reduces operator fatigue;

A patented deck wrench eliminates manual bit handling, reducing injury potential; and

A dedicated ladder provides easy access to mast components for inspection and maintenance.

The DR410i also includes several key features, which work collectively to increase productivity. The Sandvik Intelligent Control System Architecture (SICA) provides the operator with real-time feedback regarding the machine’s performance and health, ensuring quality and consistency hole-to-hole. Some of the other key productivity-enhancing features include:

Automated features, such as Auto Drill and Auto Cycle, to ensure quality and consistency hole-to-hole;

Auto Mast and Auto Level functions for consistent operations and to reduce wear on structural components; and

Changing breakout wrench speeds between pipes.

In terms of value, the DR410i is equipped with several features that improve operational efficiency, while simultaneously cutting costs:

The scalable automation option can increase drilling productivity;

A live oil sampling station eliminates potential for system contamination; and

A fast-fill fluid service center speeds fluid replenishment.

For more information, visit www.RockTechnology.Sandvik.