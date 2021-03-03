DSI Underground acquires training and VR company Edvirt

Edvirt shotcrete simulator. Credit: DSI Underground

At the end of February, DSI Underground completed the acquisition of the virtual reality training specialist Edvirt. The acquisition is expected to boost DSI Underground’s investment in innovation to drive efficiency and safety across mining and tunnelling operations forward.

Edvirt provides products and training courses to mining and tunnelling customers worldwide based on its leading-edge virtual reality training technology. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and adds to DSI Underground SMART’s (a subsidiary of DSI) growing portfolio of intelligent, digital solutions and services.

Edvirt is expected to develop new services for DSI Underground SMART but will also continue to operate as a standalone company and serve its international customer base.

As announced at the end of December, Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire DSI Underground – DSI and Edvirt will become part of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2021 and is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

“Mining and tunnelling require efficient and intelligent digital solutions. Today, simulator-based, remote training courses and certification programs are increasingly becoming part of our daily business. We are very pleased to have gained an excellently positioned partner in Edvirt and welcome many knowledgeable new colleagues to join our team,” Michael Reich, CEO of DSI Underground, said in a release. “DSI Underground SMART and Edvirt will be able to offer an unmatched virtual training offering supporting safety and productivity across the underground development cycle. Together we will drive our growth forward and reinforce progress.”

“Our mission has from the start been to develop the industry to become safer and smarter, utilizing intelligent digital solutions such as training simulators. We are therefore very excited to join the DSI Underground and Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions family,” added Tomislav Rogan, CEO of Edvirt.

DSI Underground is the world’s leading supplier of ground support products, systems and solutions for the underground mining and tunnelling industry.

For more information, visit www.DSIUnderground.com or www.EdVirt.com.