Eloro drilling continues to outline potential ‘world class’ silver-tin deposit in Bolivia

Work at Iska Iska in Bolivia. Credit: Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources (TSXV: ELO) has released results from five holes drilled at its Iska Iska silver-polymetallic deposit in southern Bolivia, where a 50,000-metre drill program is underway.

Highlights from drilling at the Santa Barbara Breccia pipe (SBBP) include:

73.3 metres of 155.15 g/t silver equivalent (including 5.99 g/t silver and a high tin component of 0.43%) from 402.5 metres in hole 6;

84 metres of 115.76 g/t silver equivalent (16.49 g/t silver, 0.86% lead and 1.35% zinc) from 431.3 metres; and 217.9 metres of 66.44 g/t silver equivalent (28.86 g/t silver, 0.18% lead and 0.16% zinc) from 93.3 metres in hole 3; and

29.4 metres of 96.71 g/t silver equivalent (10.34 g/t silver, 0.18% lead, 0.08% zinc, and 0.55% copper) in hole 5.

The new assay results follow results from the Santa Barbara Breccia pipe released in late January, with 28 holes totalling 10,677 metres now completed. Drilling to date has tested three breccia pipes: SBBP, the Central Breccia pipe target, and one at the Huayra Kasa Mine area.

The recent results have doubled the extent of the SBBP since its discovery last year to 800 metres, with a width of 400 metres, and a thickness ranging from 200 to 400 metres. The drilling is the first the Iska Iska project has seen.

Eloro also released channel sampling from the Santa Barbara adit, which returned 166 metres of 442 g/t silver equivalent (165 g/t silver, 3.46% lead and 0.46% tin), including a 56.2-metre section of 1,092 silver-equivalent (446 g/t silver, 9.03% lead and 1.16% tin).

The company reports that the grade and intensity of mineralization increases to the east, with the Santa Barbara adit returning the highest grades at Iska Iska.

“These new drilling and continuous channel sampling results are demonstrating some very high metal values; especially silver and tin, within this immense mineralized system at Iska Iska,” said Tom Larsen, chairman and CEO. “We continue to encounter mineralization in every drill hole to date, showing potential for a world-class bulk mineable deposit, blending higher grade metal values within the lower grade wide-spread mineralization at Iska Iska. We are well financed to continue pursuing an aggressive exploration program.”

The company closed a $25-million financing to support exploration at Iska Iska, a 90-sq.-km, road accessible property in the Department of Potosi, 48 km north of Tupiza city, in late March.

The property is classified as a silver-tin polymetallic (silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, bimuth, tin and indium) and porphyry-epithermal complex, an important deposit type in Bolivia’s prolific South Mineral Belt.

Eloro has 99% interest in Iska Iska. For more information, visit www.elororesources.com.