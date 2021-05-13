Emesent, Datamine team up to survey inaccessible areas

Emesent and Datamine have partnered to further assist mining companies to gain new insights from previously inaccessible areas such as underground openings and stopes. The two have technologies that when combined can help mining customers boost productivity and improve outputs.

The partnership ensures the seamless import of Emesent’s Hovermap scans into Datamine’s Sirovision, where users can then identify and map geotechnical structures in the scans. The complete range of geotechnical analysis tools, from wedge detection to slope stability, allows valuable insights to be extracted.

Emesent’s Hovermap allows data to be captured from previously inaccessible areas, including beyond-visual-line-of-sight and in GPS-denied environments such as stopes, ore passes and raises. This provides mining companies access to valuable insights about geotechnical features that weren’t previously possible.

Emesent, a world-leader in drone autonomy, LiDAR mapping, and data analytics, is founded on over ten years of CSIRO research and has built a reputation for enabling autonomous data capture in the mining, infrastructure, and survey and mapping industries. Its award-winning, flagship product, Hovermap, is a smart mobile scanning unit that provides advanced drone autonomy to map hazardous and GPS-denied environments.

Emesent’s ambition to help mining customers boost productivity and improve outputs has led to this partnership with Datamine.

Datamine is one of the world’s leading providers of technology that allows seamless planning and managing of mining operations. It provides solutions spanning resource modelling, mine planning, operations, and logistics worldwide, including their open pit and underground mining software, Sirovision, for geological and geotechnical mapping and analysis. Like Hovermap, Sirovision also originated from many years of research at CSIRO.

Please see either www.Emesent.com or www.DatamineSoftware.com.