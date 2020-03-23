ENERGY: Hatch, Anglo American, BHP and Fortescue form Green Hydrogen consortium

AUSTRALIA – Hatch, Anglo American, BHP, and Fortescue have formed a Green Hydrogen consortium as part of a move to evaluate using green hydrogen to decarbonize their operations.

The consortium will aim to eliminate obstacles around the adoption of green hydrogen technologies and encourage their innovative application. Its goal is to identify green hydrogen development opportunities for resource sector, and to allow suppliers and operators to contribute to and engage with these activities.

Some of the proposed activities include research as well as technology and supply chain development, in addition to piloting green hydrogen technologies.

The companies in the consortium are committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and towards finding collaborative solutions for the emissions associated with their products and supply chains.

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis powered by renewable energy with electricity splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Hatch, a consulting engineering and project implementation company, has been appointed as the project management and governance facilitator of the consortium.

For more information, visit www.Hatch.com.