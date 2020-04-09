Energy Metals Snapshot: Eight companies powering the future

Growing moves by governments and organizations to set a price on carbon emissions have set up a prospective niche market in battery metals exploration and development. Lithium, cobalt, graphite and vanadium are directly applicable to energy storage, while nickel and copper are seeing growing demand as inputs for electric vehicle manufacturers. Below, we provide an overview of eight companies with exposure to these metals.

Conic Metals

Conic Metals (TSXV: NKL) holds a portfolio of investments with exposure to nickel and cobalt through a combination of equity stakes and royalties.

The company has an 8.56% joint venture interest in the Ramu nickel-cobalt operation in Papua New Guinea, where ore-based slurry feed from the free-digging Kurumbukari nickel laterite deposit is subject to a high-pressure acid leach treatment to produce a nickel and cobalt hydroxide product. Metallurgical Corp. of China is the project’s majority owner and its operator.