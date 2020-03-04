ENGINE: Kubota to exhibit new engine at ConExpo 2020

ILLINOIS – Kubota Engine America will be exhibiting the newly launched S7509 high power density large displacement industrial diesel engine at ConExpo 2020. The 300-HP unit is an addition to the company’s 09 product series and will comply with EU stage V emission regulations.

“Kubota integrates state-of-the-art design to produce high performance and durability in all of our engines and the S7509 will be no exception,” Tomokazu Matsushita, president of Kubota Engine America, said in a release. “The S7509 will further expand the 09 series and Kubota’s goal is to become the number one supplier of engines up to 300 HP.”

The compact 7.5 liter, 6-cylinder engine features an optimized, direct injection combustion system for low fuel consumption and features one-side easy maintenance and an automatic belt tensioner. Mass production of the S7509 will begin in 2023.

Kubota is also featuring a prototype of its Micro-Hybrid System at ConExpo 2020, which provides power assistance instantaneously during peak overloads for an additional electrical power boost of up to 10 kW. The immediate torque available offers an efficiency boost at the most crucial time while recuperating and recharging its battery pack when not initiated.

This system started with the 1.8-liter engine and now it has expanded to a 3.3-liter engine with enhanced peripheral key components. “Kubota’s Micro-Hybrid System allows for engine downsizing yet maintaining performance, productivity and efficiency,” Matsushita added.

In addition to the new engine products, Kubota will also launch a mobile service application at ConExpo. The app can connect users to an engine service dealer and provides a knowledge center.

Kubota Engine America was formed in 1998 as an independent company and a subsidiary of Kubota Corporation and is headquartered in Illinois. Kubota is the world’s leading manufacturer of both compact diesel and gasoline engines for industrial, agricultural, construction and generator applications.

For more information, visit www.KubotaEngine.com.