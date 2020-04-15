ENVIRONMENT: CETCO launches adsorbent for PFAS remediation

PENSYLVANIA – CETCO, the construction technologies unit of Minerals Technologies, has launched the Fluoro-sorb adsorbent, a proprietary, third party-certified product that effectively treats multiple variants of PFAS. PFAS, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of man-made chemicals used in a wide range of industries and products with grease, water and heat resistance, and have come under growing scrutiny over their potential health and environmental impacts. Given their resistance to outside factors, PFAS remain – and accumulate – in the environment and can eventually enter the food chain.

Unlike other sorbent products that are selective and unpredictable in adsorbing PFAS, the Fluoro-sorb adsorbent binds the entire spectrum of PFAS substances efficiently and in a wide variety of processes. Fluoro-sorb also controls the source of contamination and can be used as a flow through treatment media, as a passive in situ treatment (as a permeable reactive barrier and in in-situ stabilization and solidification), or used in a CETCO composite geotextile mat for sediment capping.

CETCO’s Fluoro-sorb resists competitive adsorption from other water and sediment contaminants. Because of its higher adsorption properties and higher density, it requires fewer change outs than granular activated carbon (GAC), lowering the total cost of ownership.

Fluoro-sorb can serve as a pre- or post-treatment media in connection with other technologies including GAC or ion exchange resin (IER) water treatment trains. This compatibility and seamless integration maximizes the removal of PFAS contaminants while improving efficiency and extending the life of existing GAC systems. Additionally, when combined with in-situ treatment of the PFAS source, Fluoro-sorb will significantly reduce the reliance on “pump and treat” for achieving hydraulic control of a contaminated site.

Fluoro-sorb is available in four granule sizes.

New York-based Minerals Technologies is a resource and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services.

For more information, visit www.Cetco.com.