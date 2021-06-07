Epiroc acquires Canadian mine connectivity provider 3D-P

Epiroc’s BenchRemote operator station.

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has acquired 3D-P, a Canadian company that provides wireless connectivity solutions for surface mining.

3D-P, based in Calgary, Alta., provides reliable wireless connectivity solutions for mining companies within surface mining. A robust wireless network is crucial to enable mining automation, including tele-remote and autonomous operations. 3D-P is active in North America, Chile, Peru and Australia. It has about 50 employees and had revenues in 2020 of about US$12 million.

“Having reliable, high quality wireless connectivity is key for mining companies that invest in automation and digitalization to strengthen safety and productivity,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “We are happy to welcome the excellent team at 3D-P to Epiroc. Together we will ensure that our customers succeed on their automation and digitalization journey.”