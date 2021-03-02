Epiroc announces new approach for North American underground mining market

Epiroc Scooptram. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc has announced a new strategy to support the underground mining market in North America: the company has consolidated resources and experience to approach the U.S. and Canadian segments as one market. This new structure is expected to help meet increasing demand for electrification solutions that deliver savings on maintenance, ventilation and cooling costs while reducing operations’ environmental footprint and creating a healthier work environment.

Epiroc supplies underground mining operations with production and face drill rigs, loaders and trucks, ventilation systems and automation capabilities. Battery-electric solutions available to North American partners include Scooptram loaders; Minetruck haulers; and rigs for face drilling (Boomer), production drilling (Simba) and rock reinforcement (Boltec). In addition to its underground product offering, Epiroc can help clients optimize projects with operator training, equipment optimization, financing, and service plans including batteries-as-a-service.

“Around the world, Epiroc is leading the charge toward sustainability in mining through battery-electric, zero-emission equipment,” Jon Torpy, president and general manager for Epiroc USA, said in a release. “Combining our U.S. and Canadian support will allow for shared resources and experiences across borders, especially in the growing area of electrification. This evolution will help our customers continue to maximize production with safe, cost-effective and sustainable solutions.”

“Our vision for the future, Dare to Think New, challenges us to continually re-examine our methods as an organization and adapt as needed to serve our customers better. Our equipment and service offerings aim to remain on the cutting edge of new technology and we take that same united approach to our market solutions. In this case, a strong consolidated North American sales support team benefits our customers significantly,” added Jason Smith, general manager of Epiroc Canada.

To drive the new strategy, Epiroc created the position of underground business manager for North America and appointed Travis Battley to the role. Battley brings 13 years of experience serving Epiroc underground mining customers globally. He will work closely with customer centres in the U.S. and Canada to support partners with product and application expertise in material handling, drilling and infrastructure — with a key focus on not only electrification but also automation.

“I’m excited about our new structure and the opportunity to better serve our valued partners across the continent,” concluded Battley, who will be based in Toronto. “We’re looking forward to listening to our customers and working with them on holistic solutions that solve their biggest challenges — and enable them to focus on their business.”

Epiroc develops and provides equipment for surface and underground applications. The company also offers service and aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc’s underground division develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of tunnelling and mining equipment, including drill rigs, loaders, mine trucks and ventilation systems, for underground applications worldwide.

