Epiroc launches world-first face drill rig with internal hydraulics

Boomer M20. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc has launched the Boomer M20 face drill with protected hydraulics, sensors and cables. The unit is designed and built to minimize unplanned stops and maximize uptime and performance in demanding operations.

A challenging part of underground work is the everyday wear and tear on hydraulic hoses. Falling rocks and debris and continuous wear against the tunnel floor and walls means constant hose repairs. The Boomer M20´s heavy duty hose-less boom design minimizes unplanned stops for hose repairs, which keeps the rig up and running even in the toughest conditions.

The Boomer M20 has been developed in collaboration with key customers and is the result of extensive research and real-world testing.

Automated features for higher performance, reliability and quality

On-board automation features, tele-remote capabilities and digital drill plans are intended to ensure high precision and performance from the new rig and provide higher reliability and quality over the full drill cycle. By utilizing High Performance Development, the Boomer M20 allows the operator to adjust and download drill plans directly at the face, which eliminates the need for adjustments on the surface.

With digital drill plan handling, drill rounds are expected to be longer, more precise and give less overbreak. According to Epiroc, total cost savings of up to 25% and up to 40% increases in productivity can be achieved by using High Performance Development.

Safer work environment

The Boomer M20 is designed with safety in mind. Through teleremote capabilities, operators can drill from a safe distance away from hazardous areas at the tunnel face and keep production going over shift changes.

The multi-functional joysticks allow operators to keep their eyes on the task at all times. The cabin is designed to give optimum visibility and noise and vibration dampening materials keep the noise level as low as just 65 dB. The safe bolting platforms also help avoid operation under unsupported rock.

Battery driveline option

Epiroc continues the charge towards electrification in underground mining and the new Boomer M20 comes with a battery-electric driveline option. A battery-powered Boomer M20 brings additional savings in terms of health, maintenance, ventilation and cooling.

With the on-board charger, the operator does not need to plan for charging, as it automatically takes place while connected to the grid for drilling. Thanks to the high-capacity battery, the Boomer M20 has a “fantastic” driving range, and there is nothing to disturb the drift cycle.

“In addition to cost savings, the Boomer M20 also contributes to a healthier and safer work environment for miners everywhere, thanks to the optional battery-electric driveline,” Travis Battley, underground business manager for North America, said in a release.

Epiroc has also produced a campaign video to highlight the latest launch.

For more information, visit https://www.epiroc.com/en-au/campaigns/boomer-m20-launch.