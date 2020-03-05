EQUIPMENT: Loegering introduces ST series attachments

MINNESOTA – Loegering Power Attachments has introduced the ST-series stabilizing and milling skid-steer and compact track loader attachments to the North American market. The ST1000 and ST600 attachments allow contractors to complete milling and stabilizing using the same tool.

“Reliability and performance are top priorities at Loegering Power Attachments,” Justin Rupar, VP of sales and marketing with ASV Holdings, said in a release. “The ST Series exemplifies that with solid construction and unmatched dependability. The two-in-one attachments allow contractors to use the mobility and versatility of a compact track loader or skid steer while completing milling and stabilizing applications efficiently and with maximum uptime.”

The ST Series gives contractors the value of two tools in one, with a unique drum design allowing both milling and stabilizing. Operators achieve accurate milling to a depth of 9 inches with the ability to follow the contour of the pavement independent of the loader thanks to independent level control on both sides of the attachment. Contractors achieve optimal mixing of binders into cut pavement as a result of a large mixing chamber, allowing the cut material to expand. A dust suppression system helps ensure safety compliance. Spraying stabilizing fluid or binder is convenient as a result of ports built directly into the cutter box.

The 39-inch-wide ST1000 is one of the largest compact track loader or skid-steer-mounted milling attachments on the market.

Loegering also offers the 24-inch-wide ST600 for use on smaller, lower-flow-rate loaders. The attachment is ideal for efficiently completing smaller projects, such as narrow roadways, small parking lots, paved trails and paths.

Both attachments are built for maximum reliability, featuring a heavy-duty construction and robust 1-inch-thick frame. Loegering backs the ST1000 and ST600 with a 12-month warranty.

The ST Series attachments are part of a line of Loegering Power Attachments tools for concrete and asphalt milling and grinding designed and built for the construction, roadworks and flooring industries. The line is co-branded with Schibeci, an Australia-based specialty equipment manufacturer.

ASV will exhibit the ST1000 at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020 at booth F100801.

Loegering Power Attachments, an ASV Holdings brand, provides high quality, heavy duty milling and grinding equipment for the construction industry. ASV Holdings, a Yanmar Compact Equipment company, designs and manufactures a full line of compact track and skid-steer loaders primarily for the construction, landscaping and forestry markets.

