EVENTS: MINExpo postponed to September 2021

The massive MINExpo International trade show has been postponed by one year due to COVID-19 concerns. The show is held in Las Vegas every four years and had been slated for September 28-30, 2020.

“The National Mining Association (NMA), the MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2020 show sponsor, has made its highest priority the health, well-being and safety of exhibitors, attendees, stakeholders and their respective families and colleagues, as well as our event partners in Las Vegas,” reads the NMA release. “The advance of COVID-19 around the world has made holding the show in September 2020 impracticable under the circumstances.”

New dates will be announced when the logistical arrangements have been confirmed. NMA is working to identify and secure exhibition facilities and hotel accommodations in Las Vegas for next year’s event.

The last MINExpo in September 2016 attracted over 44,000 attendees from 130 countries. However, international travel restrictions imposed in March due to the coronavirus remain in place, with no certainty over when they lifted.

For exhibitors who registered for MINExpo INTERNATIONAL 2020, CompuSystems, the official registration company, will move their registration to the September 2021 show. Exhibitors with questions can contact CompuSystems, at MINExpo@csreg.zohodesk.com or call 224-563-3157 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT.

Attendees that reserved a hotel room via onPeak, MINExpo’s official housing company, will receive an email confirming their reservation(s) have been cancelled. No further action is necessary. Once the hotel program for 2021 is confirmed, onPeak will contact attendees to re-book their hotel reservation(s). Attendees can contact onPeak representatives at minexpointernational@onpeak.com if they have questions.

Check the MINExpo website for new details as they are announced: www.minexpo.com or contact NMA at minexpo@nma.org.