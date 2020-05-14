EVENTS: Ontario geoscientists plan virtual symposium

As Charles Darwin pointed out, the species that survives is the one that is able to adapt, so Professional Geoscientists Ontario is marking its 20th anniversary online.

The regulating and licensing body for geoscientists in Ontario, created by the Professional Geoscientists Act in June 2000, will celebrate that milestone with a series of four virtual conference sessions, starting June 30 and extending to July 21, 2020.

The regulatory body had started organizing a live conference to coincide with its June annual meeting, but the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and Ontario’s declaration of a state of emergency scuttled that plan. PGO pivoted to a “virtual symposium” delivered as four Tuesday-morning webinars.

An added benefit of holding the sessions online: it’s not just for Ontario geoscientists. The PGO is inviting geoscientists across Canada – and indeed, anyone with an internet connection and an interest in the session topics – to join in.

The sessions encompass regulatory changes, ethical and sustainability questions, working collaboratively, and new developments in professional practice. Each session puts the spotlight on four speakers, and will allow time for questions and answers at the end.

Emerging Trends and Impacts in an Evolving Regulatory Landscape on June 30 offers insight into the changing regulatory landscape affecting our natural resources and environment, and into disciplinary actions that have been necessary to enforce the regulatory bottom line.

Geo-ethics and Sustainability on July 7 will help professionals to identify ethical dilemmas and navigate the world of sustainable decision-making for resilient business and professional practice.

Building a Collaborative Work Environment on July 14 showcases creative and motivated thought leaders, and inviting workplace environments, that may inspire you to improve your own workplace space and avoid pitfalls where things have gone wrong.

Staying Fully Stocked: Trends in Professional Practice will stimulate new or seasoned professionals to use modern tools of the trade, provide clear guidance on recent regulatory changes and show how emerging practices may be applied to your professional practice.

Cost of the PGO Virtual Symposium is $20 per session, or $70 for all four sessions; after May 31, $30 per session or $100 for all four. For the detailed program and more information, and to register, visit: https://www.pgo.ca/events/2020-annual-symposium.