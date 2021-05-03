Expect high productivity from Komatsu’s PC5500-11 excavator

Productivity and longevity are two of the most important features for an open pit excavator. Komatsu has stepped up with the PC5500-11. It offers a combination of sturdy construction and advanced technology to match with 150 to 240 short ton trucks.

Designed with operators in mind, the 45° ladder system offers comfortable ascent and descent, and the updated emergency exit system allows easy exit from two separate locations. For situational awareness around the machine, KomVision can provide the operator an expansive view of the surrounding work area from inside the cab.

A variety of options are available for the PC5500-11. Buckets can be customized in volume and protection. A cold weather kit or additional cooler options are available to fit your operation’s global terrain requirements. Tailored Komatsu’s track pad options will cover your specific ground requirements, such as tar sands or hard rock, to enable excellent conditions for efficient operation with safety a priority.

Equipped with two Tier 4 engines, the PC5500-11 delivers plenty of power with sustainability a priority. Its exhaust after-treatment system reduces particulate matter, sulfur oxides and NOx, while offering easy solutions for maintenance intervals.

To limit downtime and promote uptime, the revamped monitoring system, Komtrax Plus 2, helps create automated data reports that identify performance opportunities to help enhance productivity. Machine data is accessible via satellite for instant monitoring.

There is also an optional Komatsu Argus Payload Meter to enhance efficiency of truck loading and fleet dispatch.

For more information about the Komatsu PC5500-11, go to Komatsu PC5500-11.