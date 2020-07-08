EXPLORATION: AI to guide Maple Gold’s drilling campaign in Quebec

QUEBEC – Maple Gold Mines announced that, with the support of Computational Geosciences (CGI), it is planning to run a new and expanded artificial intelligence study targeting high-grade gold at the Douay project in Quebec.

According to Maple, the study will use all available digital datasets within an area of 128 sq. km, centred on the resource area, to generate gold prospectivity maps and provide additional target areas. This information will be used in a drilling campaign, scheduled for later this year.

In a press release, the Vancouver-based miner explained that AI studies involve the application of automated mathematical models or intelligent algorithms to data-rich environments to recognize subtle features or patterns in the data that are not always evident to the human eye.

“CGI will be employing their proprietary VNet segmentation deep learning algorithm to help the company’s targeting efforts,” the media brief states. “The company believes that the quality of its databases, together with CGI’s rigorous methodology and built-in interaction with the company’s geologists at all stages of the process, will result in a high-quality product that will allow for the definition of additional new drill targets.”

The Douay gold project is located 2.5 hours north of Val d’Or. It covers an area of more than 390 sq. km along the Casa Berardi Deformation zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt.