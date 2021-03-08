Exyn integrates data into Sandvik OptiMine in mining milestone

Data integration into OptiMine. Credit: Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, a company specializing in autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied environments, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions to integrate Exyn’s data into Sandvik’s analytics and process optimization suite, OptiMine.

A video is available on www.Youtube.com with the details of the integration of Exyn’s ExynAero drone with Sandvik’s OptiMine.

By synthesizing critical data and capabilities, Exyn and Sandvik are helping mining customers transform their underground operations to be safer, more productive, and more efficient. Exyn’s industrial-grade autonomous drone, ExynAero, allows mining companies to harness pilotless flight to access data with maximum safety. The data is processed using Exyn’s onboard 3-D mapping technology – powered by ExynAI – which is then integrated with Sandvik’s OptiMine Mine Visualizer for analysis and optimization of underground mining production and processes.

The partnership allows mining customers to benefit from comprehensive underground aerial 3-D mapping with progressive visualization that increases overall transparency of mining operations – including GPS-denied, hard-to-reach or hazardous areas, or locations that would be time-consuming to survey and inspect.

Exyn and Sandvik deployed this integrated solution with gold exploration and development company Rupert Resources, using the ExynAero drone to autonomously create a 3-D point cloud of an underground stope. This 3-D data was then uploaded to Sandvik’s OptiMine Mine Visualizer and georeferenced to the CAD mine model for further analysis and visualization.

“This step in our partnership with Exyn is critical. Our teams have been working closely together to ensure the connection between Exyn and Sandvik’s systems would be seamless and easy for operators to use,” David Hallett, VP of business unit automation, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, said in a release. “When this feature gets rolled out to the market as part of OptiMine, it will allow our customers to analyze Exyn’s high-resolution, aerial maps in OptiMine. After this demonstration, we look forward to further developing our partnership and integrating our hardware and software systems in the coming months.”

“We’re very proud to expand our partnership with Sandvik and to deliver the key benefits of safety and operational efficiency to all the humans involved in the mining industry,” added Nader Elm, CEO and co-founder of Exyn. “By offering world-class software and technology, we have given customers the ability to map areas underground they could never before reach. Our end goal is to be an integral part of fully autonomous mining operations and I’m confident that through our partnership with Sandvik, we’re one step closer.”

Exyn and Sandvik are leading the charge to help modernize the mining industry through fully autonomous operations, with more planned product integrations.

For more information, visit www.Exyn.com or www.RockTechnology.Sandvik.