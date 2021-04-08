EY Canada launches centre of excellence for mining and metals

EY Canada is launching a new, virtual centre of excellence aimed at offering mining companies in the Americas access to innovative services and technologies to help them solve the pressing challenges they face.

The EY Americas Mining and Metals Centre of Excellence will be headed by Theo Yameogo, who was recently appointed EY Americas Mining and Metals Leader.

EY says the centre’s integrated, business-led and technology-enabled approach will support mining and metals’ companies’ growth in four key areas: technical expertise, digital transformation, operations management, and decarbonization and ESG.

“Post-COVID-19 investments in infrastructure, combined with demand to sustain the energy transition, will drive significant growth in the mining and metals sector over the next three to five years,” said Yameogo in a release. “But capitalizing on these opportunities is going to require a major pivot — and we want to be there to support companies as they navigate the path forward. While working cross-collaboratively with our colleagues in the Americas to combine our business and technical expertise with emerging technologies, the Centre will ground us under one unified vision to help companies drive meaningful and long-term growth.”

The virtual centre will be powered by the EY wavespace concept, which aims to help EY clients quickly solve business problems using collaboration and new technology.

The first Americas Mining and Metals Centre of Excellence is already open to Canadian clients, with EY planning to expand to Latin America later this year.

