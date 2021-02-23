Fatigue Science releases Fatigue Intervention Tracking

Fatigue Intervention Tracking tool. Credit: Fatigue Science

Fatigue Science, a global leader in providing human fatigue and performance predictive analytics and fatigue management information systems, has launched Fatigue Intervention Tracking as part of its Readifatigue management platform.

Targeted at industrial shift supervisors and those managing crews in heavy industry and military, FatigueIntervention Tracking simplifies the task of recording interventions taken to ensure operator safety and performance. This new functionality transforms the broader Readi platform from Fatigue Science, into a comprehensive hub for handling fatigue management activity in one place.

“For shift supervisors, we know how challenging it can be to manage fatigue in your crew during a shift. Part of the challenge is intervening when necessary to prevent safety incidents and to ensure the right worker is on the right task at the right time. Another part of the challenge, though, is recording those interventions. Simply put, supervisors don’t have time to waste on manual record-keeping. They need a seamless, automated process and toolkit,” Robert Higdon, senior VP of product and marketing with Fatigue Science, said in a release. “While supervisors have long relied on our ReadiSupervise dashboard to monitor fatigue, they’ve lacked an easy way to log the interventions they make using those data.”

Historically, organizations have resorted to pen-and-paper or manual data entry to track interventions. Now, supervisors can achieve their ideal entire fatigue management workflow in a few simple taps, directly inside ReadiSupervise.

“All the metadata around fatigue is pulled into the record automatically and stored securely. You can add in a few notes if you want, but you don’t have to waste precious time writing down info that’s already there,” Higdon adds.

Along with the Intervention functionality, the release also heralds an overhaul of the ReadiSupervise tool, integrating with shift schedules to ensure supervisors only see information about the right crew at the right time.

“It all just fits together,” adds Andrew Morden, CEO of Fatigue Science. “To meet the needs of our customers, fatigue data needs to be presented in different ways for each part of the operational value chain. Whether it’s analytics for leadership teams, personal Fatigue Alerts for operators, or a frictionless intervention tool for supervisors, all the pieces come together in Readi, our centralized and secure fatigue management information system.”

“Our most successful and dedicated customers achieve significant productivity and safety benefits by using our full suite of tools on a daily basis. With these new advancements, it’s now far easier for firms to achieve these benefits — without as much up-front effort. It makes daily fatigue management seamless and practical for many more organizations,” concludes Morden.

Fatigue Intervention Trackingand the new ReadiSupervise are available today to all industrial customers of the Readi Fatigue Management Information System.

For more information, visit www.FatigueScience.com.