Canadian Mining Journal

Montreal-based Ficodis has added a new player to its team with the acquisition of Ibs-Tuboquip. With four sales locations in Val-d’Or, Rouyn-Noranda and Blainville and Saint-Leonard in Montreal, Ibs-Tuboquip specializes in the distribution of power transmission supplies and oils and lubricants and has a large mining customer base. Through this acquisition, Ficodis expects to solidify its position in greater Montreal area in all types of industries.

“The arrival of Ibs-Tuboquip within the group gives us access to the mining industry market, a growing sector in Canada, while consolidating our expertise in power transmission,” Christophe Bévillard, president of Ficodis Group, said in a release. “In addition to being well established in the Montreal area, the company already serves the majority of mining sites in Quebec, including gold and lithium mines. It is strategic for Ficodis to position itself advantageously in this industry as metals are at the core of the Quebec government’s electrification of transportation strategy.”

Founded in Val-d’Or in 1966, Ibs-Tuboquip has about 60 employees in its four branches. Directed by its founder’s sons, Pierre and Louis LaRocque, the company specializes in the distribution of industrial hydraulic and power transmission equipment. Pierre LaRocque will remain president.

“I have known Christophe Bévillard for several years now and it is with the utmost confidence that I am handing over the management of Ibs-Tuboquip to him,” added Pierre LaRocque, president of Ibs-Tuboquip. “Ficodis is a company that shares the values that are dear to our team and it is important that our customers continue to be served with the same personalized and convivial approach that has made the success of the last 55 years. We are also particularly pleased to join a Quebec company, which will allow us to maintain our position as a local player.”

With its tools, safety supply, cutting tools and power products, Ficodis serves Canadian and American companies in the machining, food, medical, chemical, manufacturing, construction, and now, mining sectors.

For more information, visit www.Ficodis.ca.