First Cobalt stakes claims near Iron Creek in Idaho

First Cobalt (TSXV: FCC; US-OTC: FTSSF) has staked new claims to the west of its Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho – increasing its landholdings by 50%.

The 43 new claims staked cover an area of over 3.5 sq. km – increasing the project’s total size to 10.5 sq. km.

“We’ve already invested around $10 million on our Iron Creek property,” Trent Mell, First Cobalt’s president and CEO, said in an interview. “However, our interpretation of the geological results from the area suggested that several targets to the west of the property might provide further opportunities for high-grade pods of cobalt as well as copper as a by-product.”

Geological models of the Iron Creek deposit indicate that the stratabound mineralization is open along its 900-metre strike length and downdip to over 650 metres. Bedrock mapping has also revealed the continuity of the host rocks beyond Iron Creek and within the new claim area.