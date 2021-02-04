Fission Uranium outlines 2021 drill program for Patterson Lake South

Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU; US-OTC; FCUUF) plans to drill 43 holes (12,640 metres) this year at the Triple R deposit at its Patterson Lake South project in Saskatchewan, 550 km northwest of Prince Albert.

“One of our key goals is to maximise the size and quality of the Triple R deposit … while also further de-risking the project as a whole,” Fission CEO Ross McElroy stated in a news release. “This [drill] program has the potential to allow for the inclusion of the R840W zone in the feasibility resource and mine plan.”