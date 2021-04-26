Fortuna Silver to buy Roxgold in $884M deal

Canada’s Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM, TSX: FVI) is buying fellow miner Roxgold (TSX: ROXG) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about C$1 billion ($884.32 million), as strong gold prices spurs a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Vancouver-based Fortuna, which has operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina, said the combined company would produce about 450,000 ounces of gold equivalent a year.

West-Africa focused Roxgold’s shareholders will receive 0.283 common shares of Fortuna and C$0.001 for each Roxgold common share held.

The exchange ratio implies a consideration of about C$2.73 per Roxgold share, a 42.1% premium to its last closing price.