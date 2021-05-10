FPX Nickel to launch drill campaign at Decar ahead of PEA

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) is launching a modest but active drilling campaign at its Decar nickel project in central British Columbia. The focus will be on resource expansion at the Baptiste deposit and on initial drilling at the Van target.

Drilling at Baptiste is intended to convert inferred resources to the indicated category for the eventual preliminary feasibility study. Last year’s preliminary economic assessment was positive for a low cost, large scale operation at Baptiste. A 10-hole, 2,700-metre program is planned. Work is to begin in June and expected to be complete eight weeks later.

The mine plan for Baptiste envisions removing 1.5 billion tonnes of ore and processing it over a period of 35 years.

The Van target has been defined by surface rock samples with an area and nickel grade similar to Baptiste, 6 km to the south. Initially, nine holes totalling 3,000 metres is planned. The bedrock target area was recently uncovered by logging activity. Analysis of 54 bedrock samples has defined an area of about 2.9 sq. km of interest. A ground-based magnetic survey will be conducted before drilling starts.

FPX Nickel’s president and CEO Martin Turenne said, “Van is hosted in the same ophiolite host rocks and with similar apparent structural controls as Baptiste, making it a very promising drill ready target.”

More information about the Decar Nickel District is available at www.FPXNickel.com.