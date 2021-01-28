Getchell hits high-grade gold mineralization at Fondaway Canyon

Getchell Gold (CSE: GTCH; US-OTC: GGLDF) has released assays from its inaugural 2020 drill program on the Colorado zone at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, 125 km east of Reno.

The six-hole 1,995-metre drill program, says Getchell’s president Mike Sieb, was designed to characterize the mineralization and structural setting of the Colorado zone, which sits below the historic Colorado pit, to support and test the geological model for the project and to extend the known mineralization.

“There was a voluminous amount of exploration work previously done on the property,” he said in an interview. “So, one of the first things we did last year was to compile, digitize, and interpret the data and develop a geological model for the project, which took us a good six months to complete.”

Highlights from the drill program included drillhole FCG20-02 drilled to the southwest along a plane connecting the Colorado pit to the Pack Rat zone, 650 metres to the southwest. The drill hole intersected a wide mineralized structural zone between a depth of 150 metres and 300 metres. The hole cut 21.9 metres grading 6.2 grams gold per tonne starting from 106.1 metres, including 12 metres grading 9.6 grams gold from 116 metres.

