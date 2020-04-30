GoGold drill results show ‘significant potential’ at Los Ricos

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD; US-OTC: GLGDF) has reported assay results from 12 drill holes at its Los Ricos South project in the Mexican state of Jalisco, 100 km northwest of the state’s capital, Guadalajara.

The drill highlights include 11 metres of 625 grams silver-equivalent per tonne, consisting of 358 grams silver per tonne and 3.56 grams gold per tonne from hole 20-136. The hole was drilled in the main area of the Los Ricos quartz vein and the intercept started from 162 metres downhole.

Hole 20-135 intersected 23 metres of 212 grams silver-equivalent from surface, comprising 133 grams silver per tonne and 1.06 grams gold per tonne, with 49 metres of 111 grams silver-equivalent per tonne, (80.3 grams silver per tonne and 0.41 gram gold per tonne), from hole 20-132 starting from 322 metres downhole.

“At nearly 50 metres wide, hole 132 was one of our widest intercepts as well as our deepest drill hole,” Brad Langille, the company’s president and CEO, said in a telephone interview. “It showed an extremely high core of three metres grading 1,270 grams silver-equivalent per tonne.”