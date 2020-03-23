GOLD: B2Gold implements precautionary measures at mine sites

VANCOUVER – B2Gold issued a statement saying that even though it hasn’t shut down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has put measures in place and introduced additional precautionary steps to manage and respond to the risks associated with the disease.

“All B2Gold corporate personnel travel has been restricted to absolute minimum requirements and employees in the corporate offices have been encouraged to work remotely,” the media brief reads.

With respect to its mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and its development project in Colombia, B2Gold is doing pre-screening for symptoms and travel history with possible COVID-19 exposure of any employees, visitors and contractors prior to any travel to or from a site and isolation, where necessary, from the general site population.

“Each site has implemented restrictions and isolation procedures that are particular to each region’s situation and response capabilities,” the miner said. “The company is regularly monitoring the situation and following local and national health authority requirements and recommendations. A critical care specialist has been consulting the company on the guidelines and global implementation.”

According to the Canadian-headquartered company, since no incidents related to COVID-19 have been detected at its sites, projects such as the mill expansion and solar facility construction at the Fekola mine in Mali are still projected for completion in the third quarter of 2020, while the Gramalote project in Colombia continues to drill off the inferred mineral resource and progress its feasibility study.

Similarly, the development of the underground mine at Otjikoto in Namibia continues to move forward.