GOLD: Bravada kicks off fieldwork in Nevada

NEVADA – Bravada Gold kicked off fieldwork at the Highland gold-silver project, located in the state’s Walker Lane gold trend.

In a press release, the Vancouver-based miner said the first phase of the $250,000 exploration program for this year is being conducted by its own team but will be funded by option/joint venture partner OceanaGold U.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OceanaGold.

According to Bravada, this campaign is necessary because most of the property remains untested due to poor outcrop exposure and extensive shallow gravel cover.

“OceanaGold’s 2019 work program focused on the eastern portion of the property where minimal erosion is indicated by the presence of extensive sinter. Potentially high-grade gold mineralization may lie beneath sinter as indicated by widespread gold anomalies in surface samples,” the media brief states. “Combining OceanaGold’s 2019 work with pre-Bravada shallow drilling and Bravada’s previous mapping and sampling in the area has resulted in the identification of several attractive target areas.”

The miner said that fieldwork began with staking 29 new claims, increasing the property to 192 claims that occupy 15.5 sq. km. The next step would be detailed targeting, which is planned prior to permitting drill sites. Once the permits are received, the company plans to drill one or two core holes.

However, “timing of that work will be subject to safety restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bravada acknowledged in its statement.