GOLD: Cartier grows Chimo Mine property resources

QUEBEC – Cartier Resources has released resource estimates for the North and South corridors within its wholly owned Chimo Mine property, 45 km east of Val-d’Or.

Indicated resources for the North Corridor are at 505,300 tonnes at 5.35 g/t gold, for a total of 86,860 oz. with further inferred resources of 715,700 tonnes grading 4.59 g/t gold containing 105,710 gold oz. In addition, the South Corridor area is host to a further 249,000 indicated tonnes at 4.63 g/t gold totalling 37,060 oz. and inferred resources of 480,600 tonnes grading 4.84 g/t gold for 74,840 oz.

When combined with the Central Corridor resource estimate from last November, the Chimo Mine property is now host to a total of 4 million indicated tonnes grading 4.53 g/t gold containing 585,190 oz. and combined inferred resources of 4.9 million tonnes at 3.82 g/t gold for a total of 597,800 gold oz.

“These additional resources, situated near surface and accessible by existing infrastructure (are) a considerable advantage to launching a mine project,” Philippe Cloutier, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release.

Cloutier added that two drill rigs are in the field for drilling of two zones within the Central Corridor, where continuous mineralization has been traced down to a depth of 1,300 metres.

The Chimo Mine mineralization is found within the three corridors – all three remain open. The resource zones within the Central portion are both within the infrastructure of the past-producing Chimo mine and 450 metres eastward; two of these are scheduled for drilling to grow the resources at depth.

There are six mills near the Chimo Mine property, which produced a total of 379,012 gold oz. between 1964 and 1997. There are over 7 km of underground drifts at the site over 19 levels, connected by a three-compartment shaft down to a depth of 920 metres.

To date, Cartier has drilled 121 holes for a total of 55,890 metres at Chimo Mine. The company holds four key projects within Quebec’s Abitibi greenstone belt.

For more information, visit www.RessourcesCartier.com.