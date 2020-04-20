GOLD-COBALT: Mawson hits high grades at Rajapalot in Finland

FINLAND – Mawson Resources has released drill results from its Rajapalot project, with high-grade intersections outside of current resource limits at the Palokas target tracing a new mineralized zone over 190 metres of strike.

Drill highlights include 19.5 metres of 7.1 g/t gold and 1,006 parts per million cobalt (7.8 g/t gold equivalent) as well as 1 metre of 4.2 g/t gold equivalent from the Palokas prospect. In addition, the South Palokas prospect returned 0.7 metres of 4 g/t gold equivalent with an additional intercept of 1.1 metres of 5.1 g/t gold equivalent from the Raja target.

Mineralization within the three areas has been drilled for over 500 metres down plunge – electromagnetic conductors identified through geophysical surveys suggest that the prospective sulphidic host rocks at Palokas, South Palokas and Raja continue for at least 700 metres to 800 metres down plunge.

According to the company, the results from Palokas appear to outline a new, north-south trending higher-grade zone that is 190 metres long and remains open. Mawson is working to deliver an updated resource estimate for the property in the third quarter of this year.

Over the winter, the company drilled 37 holes at the project, totaling 14,132 metres with additional assays pending. Geophysical surveys over the greater Rajapalot property also recently outlined new electromagnetic conductors at the site.

The wholly owned, 10 km by 10 km project, features existing inferred resources, published in 2018, of 4.3 million inferred tonnes grading 3.1 g/t gold equivalent for a total of 424,000 oz. of contained gold. These are contained within three deposits and include underground and open pit portions.

For more information, visit www.MawsonResources.com.