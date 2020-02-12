GOLD: Contact hits oxide gold at Green Springs

NEVADA – Contact Gold has released the results of two holes completed last year at the past-producing Green Springs gold project, which lies within the Cortez trend, 25 km from Elko.

The drill highlights include 38.1 metres of 3.53 g/t oxide gold starting at 76.2 metres from the Echo zone as well as 22.9 metres of 1.02 g/t oxide gold starting at 12.2 metres from the Bravo zone.

The Echo zone drill hole extended the limit of oxide gold mineralization by 25 metres to the south of the last reported intercept while the Bravo hole was the first Contact drilled into the target. Past exploration work identified anomalous gold values over an area of 200 metres by 85 metres at Bravo.

“Our first drill program at Green Springs was very successful with nine of the ten holes intersecting significant grades and widths of oxide gold mineralization across three separate targets outside of the past producing Charlie and Delta pits,” Matt Lennox-King, the company’s president and CEO said in a release. “Echo continues to deliver impressive gold grades and widths and is certainly our highest priority for follow up.”

The company is incorporating the results from its 2019 exploration program into a geological model and planning for this year’s field season. Contact completed 10 holes totaling 1,300 metres last year at the Alpha, Echo, Charlie and Bravo zones as part of its first drill program at Green Springs. In July, Contact signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties to acquire a 100% interest in the 16.8-sq.-km project.

Near-surface oxide gold has been traced over 4 km of strike at Green Springs. A past-producing heap leach operation, it generated 72,000 oz. in the 1980s from a series of shallow pits.

