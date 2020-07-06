GOLD: Desert Gold expands Senegal Mali Shear Zone project

MALI – Desert Gold Ventures has announced that it has acquired a 95% interest in the Sola West concession in western Mali.

Sola West is a 16-sq.-km land package that fills a strategic, 4-km property gap, on the company’s Senegal Mali Shear Zone project, also known as SMSZ.

The gap that the newly acquired tenement fills sits between the northeast-trending Barani East zone, returning intercepts such as 7.83 g/t gold over 13 metres, and the recently drilled Soa Prospect, which returned 2.02 g/t gold over 30 metres.

With the acquisition, the SMSZ project now occupies 410 sq. km.

“We’re very pleased with the continued expansion of our SMSZ project. Filling gaps like Sola West are important given the fact that the mineralized systems both to the northeast and southwest, along strike, likely continue onto the Sola West property package,” Desert Gold’s CEO, Jared Scharf, said in a media brief.

“The presence of significant artisanal mining and strong gold-in-soil anomalies further augment the perspectivity of Sola West. Weather and time permitting, we plan to drill test some of these targets during our current drill program.”

SMSZ is both named after and overlies a 38-km section of the Senegal Mali Shear Zone, which is related to five large mines located to the north and south, along strike, including B2 Gold’s Fekola mine, Barrick’s Gounkoto and Loulo mines and AngloGold Ashanti/Iamgold’s Sadiola and Yatela mines.

“To the company’s knowledge, its SMSZ project is the largest, contiguous, non-producer land package over this very prospective structural feature,” the statement reads.