GOLD: Elmer delivers long, shallow intercepts for Azimut

QUEBEC – Azimut Exploration’s first seven drill holes at its Elmer property in the James Bay region of Quebec have returned long intercepts of gold mineralization, including 102 metres of 3.15 g/t gold.

Highlights from the 996-metre drill campaign, which was conducted at the Patwon prospect at Elmer, include:

108.2 metres of 2.84 g/t gold starting from 34 metres in hole 3 (intercept includes several shorter high-grade intervals including 4.7 metres of 27.36 g/t gold);

102 metres of 3.15 g/t gold starting from 34 metres depth in hole 2 (intercept includes several higher-grade intervals including 9 metres of 5.15 g/t gold and 20.5 metres of 10.1 g/t gold); and

97 metres of 1.68 g/t gold from 5 metres depth in hole 4 (including 15.5 metres of 4.16 g/t gold, 5.5 metres of 7.85 g/t gold and other high-grade intersections).

Azimut considers the intercepts the most significant gold exploration results in the James Bay region since the discovery of the Éléonore gold deposit in 2004. The Patwon prospect is part of a larger 7-km-long target zone at Elmer. The company is conducting an induced polarization geophysics survey in the discovery area in preparation for a more comprehensive drill program.

Azimut says the results show that gold-bearing mineralization occurs in veins in three different orientations. So far, mineralization has been traced over 200 metres with a width at surface of 50 to 70 metres, and to 100 metres depth, where it remains open.

The company staked the Elmer property and the adjacent Duxbury property based on its proprietary predictive gold modelling technology AZtechMine.

For more detailed results, visit www.azimut-exploration.com.